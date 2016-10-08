‘Khoon ki Dalali’ Remark : Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Oct 08: A complaint has been filed against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Chandauli Court in Uttar Pradesh over his ‘Khoon ki dalali‘ comment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, also staged a protest against Rahul over his remarks against PM Modi.

Rahul had hit out at the PM on Thursday, accusing him of ‘hiding behind the blood of soldiers’ and said that he was politically exploiting their sacrifices.

‘Jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain,unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. (You, Modi, are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong),’ Rahul had said.

BJP had reacted sharply to his comments yesterday, with party chief Amit Shah saying that the Congress vice president ‘crossed all limits’.