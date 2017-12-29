Khushboo Mehta, a Birthday girl among those killed in Mumbai fire

Mumbai, Dec 29: A 29-year-old woman, who was celebrating her birthday in Kamala Mills compound here, was among the 14 people who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Khusboo Mehta was celebrating her birthday along with her friends at the ‘1 Above’ rooftop restaurant, where reportedly the fire broke out in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

In a video taken on a mobile phone, Khushboo Mehta, 28, is seen cutting a chocolate cake while laughing and joking with them. “Happiest Birthday Khushi”, says the Snapchat caption.

Less than half-an-hour later, around 12.30 am, the fire broke out. Khushboo’s body was identified by her husband.

“My granddaughter has died. It was her birthday today. No one bothered to check…this restaurant had no fire extinguisher, no equipment to put out fires, no proper outlets. The civic bodies and police did nothing,” said Khushboo’s grandfather.

The incident has created uproar in the Lok Sabha resulting in a heated argument between BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP has demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident, wherein 11 of the dead are women.

Earlier in the day, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital Dean Dr. Avinash Supe said nearly all deaths had happened due to asphyxiation and the loss of lives could have been prevented with a proper exit route.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi, who also use the compound, have also been affected due to the fire.

