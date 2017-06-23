Kidambi Srikanth defeated countrymen Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Super Series

Sydney,June23:Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine run as he got the better of countrymen Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Super Series. Srikant, who was in his third quarterfinal in the last five tournaments that he has participated in, made it to semis with 25-23, 21- win in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.

In the second set, trailing 6-9, Sai won three points in a row to make it 9-9. However, he could not hold the higher ranked player as Kidambi extended his lead to 11-9 at the break of the second game.