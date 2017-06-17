Kidambi Srikanth wins against Korea’s World No.1 Son Wan Ho in the Indonesia Open semi final

Jakarta,June17: A day after defeating Olympic champion Chen Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19, HS Prannoy suffered a 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 defeat to Kazumasa Sakai on Saturday. Prannoy, who displayed a wide array of strokes against Long, lost the match that lasted for 77 minutes at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). Meanwhile, his roommate Kidambi Srikanth will play his big match against Korea’s World No.1 Son Wan Ho as he looks to march into the final of the USD 1,000,000 Indonesia Super Series Premier. Srikanth made his way into the semis a 21-15 20-22 21-16 win over fourth seed Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen. He is now the only Indian shuttler in the contest. Catch all the live scores and updates of Indonesia Open here:

Indonesia Open Live Scores and Updates:

1618 hrs IST: 22-22! Srikanth with a lovely angled smash past Wan Ho. Third match point now. Srikanth seals it after Wan Ho tries to push at it from the net. But Srikanth holds firm to send it back and after hour and 12 minutes, Srikanth wins 21-15, 14-21, 24-22. Second consecutive Super Series Final for Srikanth and fourth overall.

1617 hrs IST: 21-21! What a time to err on the serve for Wan Ho. Second match point for Srikanth. After two amazing smashes, and equally superb picks by Wan Ho, Srikanth sends smash into the net!

1616 hrs IST: 20-20! Srikanth with a backhand smash into Wan Ho’s body and the Korean sends it wide. MATCH POINT SRIKANTH! And gets a little too excited and eager with his return. Sends the shuttle wide in sheer excitement.

1614 hrs IST: Srikanth can’t believe his poor luck. Shot comes off the frame of his racket and comes off easily to Wan Ho who keeps the rally going and takes the point. Match point. And Srikanth saves it as Wan Ho sends the shuttle long. But the Korean challenges the decision. And it is out!

1611 hrs IST: Wan Ho sends the shuttle into the top of the net and this is headed down the wire. 18-18. Srikanth maintaining the attacking intent and pushes a smash past the Korean. But Wan Ho keeps coming back

1607 hrs IST: How did Srikanth lose that point! Went all attack in the point with superb smashes and finding the sidelines but Wan Ho defends beautifully to keep the shuttle coming back and after 24 shots, Srikanth falters. Level at 15-15

1603 hrs IST: Neat rally between the two. 32 shots long and the longest rally of the match. It finishes with Wan Ho sends his backhand push from behind long and Srikanth stays in it. 12-13, down to just one point

1600 hrs IST: Wan Ho leads 11-10 at the break in the deciding game. First time he’s had the advantage at the breather

1556 hrs IST: Srikanth grimaces after missing a relatively simple backhand. Goes for too much angle on it and sends it into the alley. Wan Ho with yet another well placed shot which Srikanth can’t retreieve. Srikanth keeping things level with a low smash. 9-9

1555 hrs IST: Srikanth failing to get his smashes over the net. Hitting the middle of the net each time he jumps and goes for the smash. 7-7 now in the third game. This time he clears the hurdle, the net, and gets a 378 kmph smash going. Not going down the centre this time but on the angle

1546 hrs IST: Wan Ho has cruised back into the second game and the match. Has six game points in a flurry now. And Srikanth sends his forehand into the net. Wan Ho won 11 of the last 12 points, Srikanth led 13-10 and has now conceded the second game 14-21

1528 hrs IST: Wan Ho surges forward to make it 10-9 but Srikanth comes back with lovely build up of point and then closes things out with move forward and gets the kill spot on. Leads 11-10 in the second game

1529 hrs IST: Very even start from both players in the second game but Srikanth once again staying a step or two ahead. Wan Ho trying to stay in it by reading the play much better now. Has Srikanth moving all round and moving up to the net to finish off a point. The Korean reduces Srikanth’s advantage to just one

1524 hrs IST: Wan Ho misjudges a Srikanth shot and the shuttle lands in. Srikanth takes the opening game 21-15. A resounding show in the opening game for the Indian shuttler

1522 hrs IST: Wan Ho brought the deficit tdown to three points but Srikanth extends it once again to six points. Then misses a complete sitter to send his smash into the net. 18-13. Follows it up with a lucky net jump from a smash. 19-13

1513 hrs IST: Wan Ho finding it tricky to settle down in the opening part of the first game. Making errors but credit to Srikanth for masterful touches at the net and changing the game with a single flick of the wrist. Leads 11-6 at the break after 7 minutes

1509 hrs IST: Pretty even to start things off. Srikanth finding the range of the court to send the shuttle back and lead 5-3 early on

1501 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth is now on the court in the second semi-final. He takes on Son Wan Ho. The Korean leads the head-to-head between the two players at 4-2 with their last meeting coming in 2014

1230 hrs IST: After winning the first set 21-17, HS Prannoy gave a tough fight before losing the second set 28-26. Vying to make it to the final, Prannoy could not recover and lost the third set 21-18. In his previous match, Prannoy had stunned Chen Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19. With Prannoy knocked out of the tournament, India’s hopes will rely on Kidambi Srikanth, who plays Korean No.1 Son Wan Ho.