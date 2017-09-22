Kidnapped Bengaluru Teen who warned ‘they are following my sister too’ is found in a lake in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, September 22: On a video footage, the college student begged for help, “Hello Appa, I have been kidnapped. They want 50 lakhs it seems. Please pay….please!”.
Sharath, reported missing student from Bengaluru send a appeal on whats App from his phone to his parents on September 12.
According to reports, In an another WhatsApp video, Sharath the missing student warned his parents that “They are also following my akka (elder sister), they listed all her activities, day by day. All the details are correct.”
The Kidnapped students father Niranjan Kumar, is a tax official in Bengaluru went missing when he took his new motorcycle to show it off to his friends.
This morning, his body was found floating in a lake. The six men arrested for the crime allegedly led the police to the body. It’s not clear why they killed Sharath but the police believes he was murdered soon after he was abducted.