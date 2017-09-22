Kidnapped Bengaluru Teen who warned ‘they are following my sister too’ is found in a lake in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 22: On a video footage, the college student begged for help, “Hello Appa, I have been kidnapped. They want 50 lakhs it seems. Please pay….please!”.

Sharath, reported missing student from Bengaluru send a appeal on whats App from his phone to his parents on September 12.

According to reports, In an another WhatsApp video, Sharath the missing student warned his parents that “They are also following my akka (elder sister), they listed all her activities, day by day. All the details are correct.”