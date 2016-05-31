Kidnapped Mexican footballer fights captor, escapes

Mexico City, May 31 : Kidnapped Mexican footballer Alan Pulido knocked his captor unconscious and was freed with the help of police, a media report said.

Pulido, 25, found himself alone with one of his captors and managed to wrestle away the man’s pistol and his cellphone and dialled Mexico’s emergency number on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pulido was kidnapped by four armed men on a highway while returning from a party around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

After he was freed, Pulido was taken for medical and psychological review, after which he provided a statement to the investigators.

The suspect was a 38-year-old from the Gulf coast state of Veracruz and the other three suspects were identified, officials said, adding that a search was underway.