Kidnapped minor alleges of sexual harassment in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 20: A 17-year-old girl has alleged her kidnapper of sexual harassment after she was kept in confinement for two days.

The minor informed that she was abducted from outside her house in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar.

The victim has alleged that she was assaulted for two days and thereafter, left back from where she was kidnapped.

The girl also said that she was threatened to be killed on any attempt to inform police about the mishap.

Further details are awaited.