Kidnappings @21/day, Delhi records highest rates of “kidnappings and abductions”  among Indian states

September 12, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, September 12: With a whopping 21 kidnappings every day, Delhi recorded most “kidnappings and abductions” among all cities in the country in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top