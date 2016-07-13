Kidney cancer patient, conceives and gives birth, even after intense chemotherapy with frozen ovaries

Britain, July 13: A woman has become the first in Britain to give birth after freezing a section of her ovaries and having it re-implanted ten years later.

The 31-year-old had the tissue removed after being diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer. She had to undergo an intensive course of chemotherapy which could have triggered an early menopause, rendering her infertile.

But two weeks ago, she gave birth to a healthy boy after having the tissue re-implanted by a team of scientists at Edinburgh University, and then conceiving naturally. Experts have hailed the breakthrough and say it offers hope to thousands of young women with cancer.

Only about 30 patients around the world have given birth after having their ovaries frozen and re-implanted, the majority in Scandinavia and the US, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

The unnamed mother is recovering well with her husband and new baby, having previously been told she may never have children.

She had a section of her ovarian tissue frozen after being diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour, which affects only 70 children and young adults in the UK a year. It is treated with an intense course of chemotherapy which can trigger premature menopause and infertility.

But before treatment began, doctors removed a section of tissue from one of the woman’s two ovaries, which contained hundreds of healthy but immature eggs. This was frozen in liquid nitrogen at a temperature of -170C and stored in the laboratory for ten years.

The tissue was re-implanted last year by a team of doctors led by Professor Richard Anderson at Edinburgh University’s MRC Centre for Reproductive Health.

Remarkably, the woman conceived naturally without the help of IVF – unlike most patients who have had the same procedure.

Professor Evelyn Telfer, a reproductive biologist at Edinburgh University who was part of the team, said: ‘Essentially, small pieces taken from the surface of the ovary a decade ago, just a few millimetres in size, were transplanted on to the existing ovary.

A milestone in cancer rehabilitation

This is a fantastic achievement. The whole process of associated reproductive technology is to improve the ability of people that are infertile to have children.

‘Particularly when they have had a devastating illness which they have come through, it is particularly rewarding for those involved in it. I see this as a kind of insurance, which is very positive for people undergoing treatment.’

Professor Allan Pacey, a fertility expert at the University of Sheffield said: ‘Isn’t it remarkable that a woman who only ten years ago would have faced certain childlessness now has that opportunity?

‘She would have been facing some pretty brutal chemotherapy and the issue with that is that it can fling a woman into a premature menopause.

‘I hope this will encourage more women to consider this as an option before they have cancer treatment. It should give them hope that the proof is there that it will work.’

The team at Edinburgh University have been researching the technique for more than 20 years and hope to announce more births in the coming months.

Controversially, some experts have suggested that healthy women freeze sections of their ovaries while they pursue their careers.

They include Dr Sherman Silber, from St Luke’s Hospital in St Louis, Missouri, who said the procedure has ‘tremendous outcomes’ and could eventually replace IVF.

The breakthrough is one of several key medical advances which are enabling women facing almost certain childlessness to have babies.

Only 18 months ago a team of Swedish researchers announced that two women had given birth using wombs transplanted from their own mothers.

Doctors hope these types of procedures will eventually benefit thousands of women who are either rendered infertile through cancer treatment or born without key reproductive organs.