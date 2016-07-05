Kids set ‘world record’ in Chennai by building Robots

Chennai, July 05: Around 103 school students came forward to set a world record by building robots In Chennai and assembling them at Elliot’s Beach on Sunday.

The rally was taken place on the beach and the event was put together by Kidobotikz, a robotics training institute in collaboration with event organisers, Ezone India.

‘’And the oldest kids on the block, 25-year-olds Sneha Priya and partner S Pranavan who founded Kidobotikz a little over three years ago, were spotted smiling from ear to ear. The institute was started after the two took a robotics course in college. With the kids so revved up now, it feels like they are driving us forward, instead of the other way around. So, you can expect a Guinness record from us a lot sooner, than later”, reports The New Indian Express.

According to The New Indian Express, ‘’ thirteen-year-old Aditya Sridhar said, “It was very exciting. We never expected so many people to come out and watch the event. Aditya can’t wait to upgrade his bot, and no surprises — his favourite superhero is Ironman!’’