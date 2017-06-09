IS killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province

CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan Jun 9: Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said in a blow to Islamabad’s efforts to safeguard Chinese workers.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “gravely concerned” about the report and working to verify the information.

Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped the two language teachers in the provincial capital, Quetta, on May 24.

The kidnapping was a rare security incident involving Chinese nationals in Pakistan, where Beijing has pledged 57 billion dollar for its “Belt and Road” plan.

“Islamic State fighters killed two Chinese people they had been holding in Baluchistan province, southwest Pakistan,” Amaq said.

A Baluchistan government spokesman said officials were in the process of confirming “whether the report is true”.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it noted the report and expressed “grave concern”.

“We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages over the past days,” the ministry said in a short statement.

“The Chinese side is working to learn about and verify relevant information through various channels, including working with Pakistani authorities,” it added.