Kim Jack Riley, the new director of United States Tourism Authority

United States, July 13: The Antigua & Barbuda the US Tourism Authority has named Kim Jack Riley as the new director of tourism, based in New York City. “We welcome Kim Jack Riley to her new position at the helm of the US Tourism Authority,” said Antigua & Barbuda minister of tourism, economic development, investment and energy, Asot Michael.

“Antigua & Barbuda has seen incredible growth in the US market in 2016, and our objective is to continue this momentum with continued exponential growth in tourism arrivals, increasing airlift, and affirming our position as the Caribbean destination of choice.

“Jack Riley’s wealth of experience in travel, communications and marketing will be a strong asset to the team to carry through our strategic tourism plan.

“We welcome her wholeheartedly.”

Kim Jack Riley an experienced and well established travel marketing and hospitality specialist, with expertise in content production, integrated marketing and digital traffic growth.

She began her career in the travel industry in 1997 when she operated a successful home-based travel agency specialising in personalised tours of the Caribbean and Europe.

In 2007, she led a phenomenally successful start-up joint venture of for mega-marketers Proctor&Gamble and NBC Universal.

“I am honoured to take on this new position for Antigua and Barbuda, as it is an incredibly exciting time for the country with surging tourism arrivals, and multiple new properties on the horizon.

“I look forward to the opportunity of helping the twin-island nation achieve even greater visibility and growth in the US,” Jack Riley said.