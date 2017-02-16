Kim Jong-Nam assassination: Malaysia arrests third suspect 

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 16: Malaysian police on Thursday detained a third suspect in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, an officer said.

“He was detained to facilitate investigations as he is the boyfriend of the second suspect,” Selangor state police chief Abu Samah Mat told Reuters.

He was referring to a woman arrested earlier in the day. She was holding an Indonesian passport.

On Wednesday, a female suspect with Vietnamese travel documents was arrested.

