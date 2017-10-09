Kim Jong Un boosts family power by promoting sister Kim Yo Jong

Tokyo/Japan, October 9: Kim Yo Jong, the 28-year-old sister of Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un, was promoted Sunday to the hermit kingdom’s highest decision-making body for affairs of state. Kim Yo Jong got selected as an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

Kim Jong Un announced that his 30-year-old sister, Kim Yo Jong was promoted during a weekend of festivities celebrating the Kim family’s grip on the totalitarian state and amid expectations of a new salvo of missiles. The North Korean regime will on Tuesday celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party, through which the Kim family controls the country.

As an alternate member, Kim Yo Jong will now be able to participate in political debates including military one also. The promotion of Kim Yo Jong was at a meeting of senior party members as North Korea marked the 20th anniversary of Kim Jong Il as the general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. Kim Jong Il is Kim Jong Un’s father. Kim Jong Il was the country’s supreme leader from 1994 until his death in 2011.

In past, Kim Yo Jong worked as deputy director of the Workers’ Party’s Propaganda and Agitation Department. She is the second women after her aunt, Kim Kyong Hui to join the Political Bureau. This move reveals that she is an important part of the family dynasty that rules the country.

Like her brother, Kim Yo Jong studied in Switzerland. Kim Yo Jong studied computer science at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang. The mother of the siblings is Ko Yong Hui, a former dancer who was born in Japan.

Kim Jong Un said in Pyongyang on Saturday that North Korea’s nuclear weapons were a powerful deterrent and that the Workers’ Party of Korea would victoriously conclude the standoff with the United States.