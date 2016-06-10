Kim Jong Un caught smoking during anti-smoking drive

Washington D.C., June 10 : In a supremely embarrassing moment for North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, he appeared not to be practicing what his government is preaching as he was caught smoking in the middle of a anti-smoking drive.

According to CNN, the country’s state media published a photograph this week of Kim holding a cigarette in his hand during the drive.

The photo was snapped while Kim was “providing field guidance to the remodeled Mangyongdae Children’s Camp,” in the capital Pyongyang, according to state-run news agency KCNA.

KCNA reports said non-smoking research stations had been established in provincial capitals.