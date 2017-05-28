Kim Jong Un inspects test-fire of new anti-aircraft weapon

| By :

Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI): Supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un has ordered the mass-production and deployment of a 'next-gen air defense system' to bolster its air supremacy as he personally inspected the test-fire of a new-type anti-aircraft guided weapon system.

Without revealing the date and location, Kim watched 'the test of a new-type anti-aircraft guided weapon system" aimed at "detecting and striking different targets flying from any direction", Russia Today quoted the Korean Central News Agency statement.

Kim was accompanied by Hwang Pyong-so, director of the general political bureau of the KPA, and Ri Yong-gil, vice chief of the KPA general staff.

Kim told the Korean People's Army (KPA) officials and those at the academy that the weapon system's capability has been upgraded compared with last year in terms of efficiency to detect and track targets, as well as strike accuracy.

Kim also emphasized that the communist nation should pursue the development of a "next generation" anti-aircraft guided weapon system.

North Korea on May 21 tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Sunday from a location near Pukchang.

At a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is considering diplomatic and other options including sanctions to counter the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear programme. Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile showing its defiant behaviour to the international community.

There are reports that the missile has the capability to strike Alaska and Hawaii if fired on a normal, instead of a lofted trajectory, The Independent reported.(ANI)