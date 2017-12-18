Kim Jong-un’s picture in CPM posters; Does party plan to hit us with missile?, asks BJP

New Delhi, December 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM was planning to “launch missiles” at the party’s and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) offices in Kerala after a poster of Left party carrying a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emerged in the southern state.

Expressing their shock over the North Korean dictator being featured in the CPI(M) poster, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted that it was “no wonder” that the Left party had converted “Kerala into killing fields” for its opponents.

“Hope the Left is not planning to launch missiles at the RSS, BJP offices as their next gruesome agenda,” Patra wrote on Twitter.

Kim Jong-un finds place in CPM’s posters in Kerala!!

No wonder they have converted Kerala into Killing fields for their opponents!

Hope the left is not planning to launch 🚀 missiles at the RSS,BJP offices as their next gruesome agenda! pic.twitter.com/6LHf1dVtAy — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 17, 2017

The poster was put up to invite CPI(M) cadres to attend a party meet in Nedumkandam on December 16-17. However, the party has not clarified its stance on it as yet.

The North Korean leader is known for his autocratic rule.

Recently, India had expressed concern over the nuclear test conducted by North Korea and also called upon the leader to refrain from such actions that adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond.