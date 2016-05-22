Kim Kardashian defends making her pregnancy scare public

Washington, D.C., May 22(ANI): Kim Kardashian has again created a buzz by sharing a raunchy video of her in bed with Kanye West, but this time to straighten things out. The 35-year-old reality star, who thought that she was expecting a third child with hubby, recently Snapchatted few videos and photos of her after conducting a home pregnancy test on flight. Now, in another set of videos, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has cleared the air as to why she did so, reports E!online. She said, “I just thought it was like funny because I've been so private before and like, what do I really care if I was pregnant again? And I didn't get my period this month so I was just really confused and I couldn't stand to be, like, on a whole plane flight for 10 hours without knowing. So that's why I decided to put it on Snapchat. And I'm not pregnant."