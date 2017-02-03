Kim-Kardashian-forms-book-club-with-supermodel-Chrissy-Teigen

Los Angeles, Feb 3 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is forming a book club along with supermodel Chrissy Teigen and celebrity stylist Jen Atkin.

Kim announced the news over Twitter on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“So guysÂ… Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin and I are starting a book club! I’m making them read ‘Embraced By The Light’ as our first book,” Kim tweeted.

When Teigen was asked by one Twitter user what they can do to join the club, she said: “I think you just get the book and read, my dude/dudette.”

Later, Kim added: “Everyone’s invited!”

