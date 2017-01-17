Wow!!! Celebrity Big Brother’s Calum Best had a secret affair with Kim Kardashian

January 17, 2017 | By :

Los Angeles, Jan 17: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly was in a relationship with model Calum Best before she became famous.

According to a source, Kim and Best had an “intimate romance” when they were younger and both lived in Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim was introduced to Best through her step-brother Brody Jenner.

Kim enjoyed her romance with Best, the “Celebrity Big Brother” star, before she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. Years later, she became famous through her leaked sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J.

“Kim and Calum dated when they were a lot younger — they weren’t in the public eye back then,” the source told The Sun newspaper.

“The pair used to hang out in the same social circles and shared a lot in common as they both had famous fathers. Calum was close pals with Brody and is still friends with him and Scott Disick today,” the source added.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Kim Kardashian bids farewell to former President Barack Obama
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery: Three more suspects charged in
Kim Kardashian in sexy lingerie for magazine’s advent calendar
Singer Beyonce Knowles ‘never genuinely liked’ Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian sues US celebrity gossip site for reporting that she had faked Paris robbery and filed fraudulent insurance claim
Kim Kardashian Robbery : The Reality TV star files 5.6 mn dollar insurance claim
Top