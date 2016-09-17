Kim Kardashian poses naked for selfies

Miami, Sep 17: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who is known for sharing naked pictures of herself on social media platform, yet again shared some of her latest naked selfies showing off her tanned skin.

Kim, who has lost 31 kg, stripped completely naked for some selfies on Thursday at a hotel room here, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the image posted by her on Instagram and Twitter, Kim has used just her arms to protect her modesty. While her figure was on full display, she covered her face partially with her phone in the images.

Earlier, the 35-year-old made headlines in March when she shared a naked photo of herself on social media.

That time she was criticised for her actions by stars including Chloe Moretz and Bette Midler.