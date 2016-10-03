Kim Kardashian shaken after being held at gunpoint at her Paris hotel room

Kim Kardashian’s trip to Paris took a frightening turn Sunday evening

While overseas for Paris Fashion Week, theKeeping Up With the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint inside her hotel room, E! News can confirm.

“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” Kim’s spokesperson shared with E! News. “She is badly shaken but physically unharmed.”

The news comes shortly after Kanye Westsuddenly ended his concert at the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens, New York.

A concertgoer tells E! News that in the middle of performing “Heartless,” the rapper learned of a “family emergency” and left the stage. The venue later posted on social media with the message, “Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early. Please get home safely.”