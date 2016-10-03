Kim Kardashian shaken after being held at gunpoint at her Paris hotel room

Paris,Oct3:Kim Kardashian’s trip to Paris took a frightening turn Sunday evening
While overseas for Paris Fashion Week, theKeeping Up With the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint inside her hotel room, E! News can confirm.
“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” Kim’s spokesperson shared with E! News. “She is badly shaken but physically unharmed.”
The news comes shortly after Kanye Westsuddenly ended his concert at the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens, New York.
A concertgoer tells E! News that in the middle of performing “Heartless,” the rapper learned of a “family emergency” and left the stage. The venue later posted on social media with the message, “Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early. Please get home safely.”
Photos
Back in Paris, E! News has learned that Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were also in town for Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were both in the states when the incident occurred.
“There’s a lot happening right now to make sure everyone is safe,” a source told E! News.
Just hours before the scary incident, Kim was documenting her day on Snapchat. Between visiting the Yeezy show room, watching the Balenciaga fashion show and getting dinner with friends, the E! reality star had a full day of activities.
She also made time to Snapchat with Blac Chyna during her Los Angeles baby shower that featured guests Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick.
As details continue to unfold, the priority remains keeping everyone safe with the goal of returning to the states soon.
When reached by E! News, Kris said of Kim: “She will be OK.”