Kim Kardashian shared a video of her husband Kanye West and singer Taylor Swift discussing the lyrics of his “Famous” song

Los Angeles , July 18 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a video of her rapper husband Kanye West and singer Taylor Swift discussing the lyrics of his “Famous” song.

In a series of Snapchats, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, shared portions of the phone call exchanged by the music performers, reported E! online.

“…I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” West said when reading a portion of the lyrics to the song.

He is also overheard saying that he doesn’t “want to do rap that makes people feel bad.”

“Umm, yeah go with whatever line you think is better. It’s obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.

“I really appreciate it, the heads up is so nice. Even asking or seeing if I would be okay with it and I really appreciate it. I would never expect you to like tell me about a line in one of your songs,” Swift replied.

The 26-year-old “Bad Blood” hitmaker goes on to thank West, 39, for the flowers he sent her that were later posted onto her Instagram page.

“Relationships are more important than punch lines,” the rapper said.

“I don’t think anyone would listen to that and think that’s a real diss she must be crying. You’ve gotta tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you experienced it.

“You honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter that I sold seven million of that album before you did that, which is what happened, you didn’t know who I was before that. It’s fine,” Swift replied.

The songtress has previously blasted the rapper for the lyrics.

After Kim claimed Swift had approved the lyrics in a phone call with West, the “Shake It Off” singer’s representative said: “Kanye West asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term, ‘that bitch’ in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift.