Is Kim Kardashian voting for Donald Trump?

New York, Sep 24: No longer with her? Kim Kardashian, once a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, reportedly said in a new interview that she is thinking about voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump instead.

According to an excerpt obtained by Evening Standard, while chatting with Wonderland magazine for its Autumn 2016 cover story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, revealed that a discussion with her conservative former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner caused her to think twice about casting her ballot for Clinton, 68, this coming November.

“At first I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so Hillary [Clinton],’ but I had a long political call with Caitlyn last night about why she’s voting Trump. I’m on the fence,” Kardashian told the publication, according to Evening Standard.

After the quote gained buzz online, the magazine disavowed the Selfish author’s quotes about Trump, 70. A rep for the publication also told Just Jared, “Wonderland did not print or publish that. The issue is on stands and that’s not in it.”

However, the Huffington Post confirmed the validity of the reality personality’s quotes, and their reporter tweeted that the quotes were sent to Evening Standard “as a promo” for the Wonderlandinterview.