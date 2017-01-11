Kim Kardashian West shares adorable pictures of her ‘boys’

Washington D.C., Jan.11 : Now that she is back on social media, Kim Kardashian West is making up for her absence by flooding her accounts with photos from her home life with husband Kanye West and children.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming, retro-filtered picture of her hubby, and their 1-year-old son, Saint, which she captioned “My boys,” along with a heart emoji.

my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST



The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also shared a pic showing her lounging around on a green couch while Saint and her 3-year-old daughter, North, play together in the background.

The reality star’s return to Instagram kicked off in full at the start of the new year, when she shared her “first selfie of 2017” on Snapchat, posing with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian took a three-month hiatus from social media following her Paris robbery in October, where she was held at gunpoint in her hotel.

(ANI)