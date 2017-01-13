Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery: Three more suspects charged in

Washington, Jan 13: The investigation involving the Paris robbery, where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in October last year, seems to be gaining ground with three other suspects being charged in connection with the same.

According to US magazine, a senior Paris police official confirmed that three other suspects have been charged along with 63-year-old man named Yunice A., who was arrested along with other 16 people believed to be linked to the robbery.

Complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge, were filed against 44-year-old Florus H.

A 64-year-old man named Marceau B. is also facing preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association while a 27-year-old named Gary M., who is the brother of the Paris chauffeur Kardashian had hired, has also been charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Since the robbery, the 36-year-old reality star has slowly moved on with her social life and is currently in Dubai for a make-up tutorial class.

(ANI)