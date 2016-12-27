Kindness not dead yet after seeing NGO Yuvsatta ,Chandigarh Wall of Kindness

Chandigarh,Dec 27:The societal difference between the rich and poor no longer prevails in the city of Chandigarh.
With the inception of ‘Wall of Kindness’ also known as ‘Neki ki Diwar’, life seems easier for those who spend their nights on the pavements in this shivering cold winter.
The whole idea of the ‘Wall of Kindness’ originated from NGO Yuvasatta, that works for the benefit of needy. The practice was first initiated in September 2016.
They simply hooked up a pipe on a school wall and put up a signboard asking to donate clothes. The initiative goes by the motto ”Leave if you do not need. Take if you need.”
The idea not only attracted the donors but also the needy who wished to stay warm. Today, there are seven such ‘Walls of Kindness’ in the city of Chandigarh.
Along with clothes people are also donating shoes, footwear and other things to support the cause.
NGO Yuvsatta now wants to extent this initiative to the residential areas as it will help in raising more donations for the needy. The NGO also plans to start this programme in other cities and towns as well.

