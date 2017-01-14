King Khan’s ‘Raees’ making ways through kites

New Delhi, Jan. 14: After the release of latest song ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from the movie ‘Raees’, people are now flying customised kites with the printed image of King Khan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Now, they are being described as ‘Raees’ kites.

The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much excitement and enthusiasm in our country by flying kites.

For the very first time we witnessed King Khan grooving to a Gujarati song and the song is already turning into a sensation, especially among Gujarati fans.

It is endearing to watch Shah Rukh flying kites with much enthusiasm and this has created quite a rage in the kites market!

Elements of the film ‘Raees’ in no time is starting to create a trend of sorts.

Good news is Shah Rukh fans can now have their own ‘Raees’ kites with intense kohl-eyed Pathan demeanour.

Raees is helmed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Presents an Excel Entertainment Production and is set to hit screens on January 25.(ANI)