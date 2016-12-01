King Khan of Bollywood to release ‘Raees’ trailer amidst fans

Mumbai, Dec 01: Shah Rukh Khan manages to do everything in style!

The King of Bollywood recently announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Raees’ trailer in a unique way as he released a special video that was shot as a build up to the trailer of the film.

This brief video has SRK in his ‘Raees’ character, who has announced the release date of the trailer which is set to come out on December 7.

The trailer of the film will be released in as many as 3,500 theatres across cities.

The ‘Dilwale’ star will be seen interacting with the audiences of a few selected cities (Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai and Moga) through the advanced UFO technology of video conferencing.

The team is keen to reach out to as many people as possible and this approach sure seems to be an effective way of doing the same.

Commenting on the new initiative, Mr. Sanjay Gaikwad, Founder and Managing Director, UFO Moviez said, “As India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform, UFO Moviez takes pleasure in pioneering the interactive digital promotional genre with our latest initiative ‘Curtain Raiser’.”

“‘Curtain Raiser’ empowers a brand to interact live with audience’ across our network of over 5000 screens. We are glad to be associated with Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies who are leveraging ‘Curtain Raiser’ to present India’s first-ever Interactive Big Screen Trailer Launch,” he added.

Through this platform, King Khan and team ‘Raees’ would be able to interact live with audiences in nine theatres through Big Screen while audiences across 3500 screens can enjoy this exhilarating event on screen.

On a related note, SRK starrer ‘Raees’ also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and will release on January 26.

