King of Pop Michael Jackson breaks record as top-earning dead celebrity

Los Angeles , Oct 13: King of Pop Michael Jackson has earned more in the past year than any deceased star over a 12-month period, according to Forbes magazine’s latest top-earning dead celebrities list.

MJ has topped the macabre annual list with a record-breaking income of USD 825 million), thanks in part to the sale of Jackson’s share in the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalogue, featuring an archive of Beatles tracks.

Jackson has been at the top of the dead earners list every year since he passed away in 2009, apart from in 2012 when his great friend Elizabeth Taylor was number one. The late actress drops to 13th place on the 2016 list.

A distant number two on this year’s list is Peanuts creator and cartoonist Charles M Schulz, while recently deceased golf legend Arnold Palmer is third.

Elvis Presley and Prince, who passed away following a drug overdose in April, round out the new top five, and Bob Marley and John Lennon feature in the top 10.

David Bowie, who lost his battle with cancer in January, is ranked 11th with an estimated income of USD 10.5 million.