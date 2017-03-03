Kingfisher Airlines collapsed due to the Faulty aircraft engines

New Delhi, March 03: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is in the Britain, today said that faulty engines were one of the factors for the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.

A group firm of American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has been sued for supplying defective engines to Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya said amid aviation regulator DGCA ordering detailed inspection of P&W engines powering some Airbus 320 neo planes being operated in India.

Vijay Mallya has been declared a wilful defaulter and is wanted by the Indian government for default in the payment of loans related to Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded in 2012. He is also wanted in some other cases.

“Not surprised at DGCA enquiry into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines. Kingfisher Airlines sadly collapsed also due to faulty engines,” he said in a tweet.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered detailed inspection of 21 Airbus 320 neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been frequently facing technical bugs.

“We have sued International Aero Engines, a Pratt & Whitney Group Company, for compensation towards defective aircraft engines supplied to Kingfisher Airlines,” Vijay Mallya said in another tweet.

Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines, in September 2013, had filed a lawsuit against engine-maker International Aero Engines (IAE) seeking about $236 million in damages for allegedly supplying “inherently defective” engines.

Response to queries sent to a Pratt & Whitney spokesperson on the issue was awaited. As many as 21 A320 neo planes that are using P&W engines would be examined and the exercise is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, a senior DGCA(Directorate General of Civil Aviation) official had said on February 28.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had directed the airlines to carry out inspection after taking serious note of recent incidents.

The same day Pratt & Whitney said it is working with IndiGo and GoAir as well as the regulator over the issues.