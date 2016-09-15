Kiran Bedi slams AAP-led Delhi government; says AAP never where required, intention not to help people

New Delhi, September 15: With more than 10 deaths reported so far in national capital due to Chikungunya, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday accused the Aam Admi Party (AAP) led-Delhi Government and said they have no intention of help people and wherever they are required, they are never present.

With Chikungunya and Dengue cases increasing, Bedi said the Aam Admi Government wants to remain in news because their actions are totally opposite to the promises that they have made so far.

“It is all about intension, if their intention are genuine to serve the people, then all they should get together and perform work with full dedication. If you are negligent, then there will be problems and to serve the people you will have to be on toes. It is all about intention and your behaviour speaks a lot,” Bedi said.

“What I have observed in Delhi is, wherever you (AAP Government) are required, you are not there. Your intention is something else. We see something else and you say something else. Due to which people of Delhi are suffering,” she added.

Stating that the AAP Government wants to be in news, Bedi said, “When you don’t have intention to work, you will definitely poke other people and raise figures at others.”

Earlier, Delhi’s Health Minister, Satyendra Jain, had reiterated that Chikungunya cannot cause deaths, and added that this is a fact that is available on Google, and not his opinion.

Speaking to media here, Jain said that Delhiites need not panic and that all they needed to do is to take precautions and go to the hospital only if they experience symptoms of the vector-borne disease.

“People of Delhi have no need to panic. The state government is ready to provide help at all cost. But one should get admitted only if the doctor advises them to do so and not because they are scared,” he said.

Talking about the recent casualties, Jain stated that four of the five deaths had been reported from the same hospital, which made the situation quite suspicious.

“Chikungunya deaths are not happening across the world. Why is it only in a select few Delhi hospitals? And upon enquiry, I have discovered that most of the deaths are of people who were aged and already sick with other ailments,” the minister said.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that no complaints of shortage of medicine or doctors and testing facilities have been reported, adding that the Centre is fully prepared to tackle the crisis.

Nadda said the Centre has held a review meeting in this regard and found out that there is an increase in cases of Chikungunya in Delhi, whereas the hike in cases of Dengue have been reported from West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, some people in West Bengal have tested positive for malaria also.

Dr. D.S. Rana, the chairperson of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Have just received an e-mail from the Government of India that deaths reported in the Ganga Ram Hospital of chikungunya positive patients should be probed a little more and information should be given to them.”

“By and large the message is very clear that Chikungunya is not a very fatal disease, people should not get frightened. Hospitals are doing their best, be it government or private,” he added.