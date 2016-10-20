Kiren Rijiju briefs Rajnath Singh about JNU student, who went missing six days ago

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday briefed Home Minister Rajnath Singh about a JNU student who went missing six days ago.

“It is very wrong to confine the Vice Chancellor and other officers of the university. It seems that students go to JNU not for studying but for doing politics,” Rijiju told reporters after meeting Rajnath Singh.

Demanding a conclusive response on the whereabouts of the missing Najeeb Ahmed, JNU students on Wednesday protested at the administrative block forcing the top brass of the university to stay put in their offices.

Criticizing the students for confining Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar and other officials inside the building, Rijiju said: “JNU is a big institution. Students should concentrate on study. They should carry all their activities within the framework of law and order.”

Informed sources told IANS that Rajnath Singh had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and asked him to find the student who went missing after a brawl with members of the ABVP.

–IANS