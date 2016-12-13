Kiren Rijiju slams newspaper for “planting” story about his alleged involvement in power project

New Delhi, December 13: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed a a daily newspaper for “planting” story about his alleged involvement in a power project and said if they visit Arunachal Pradesh they will be “thrashed with shoes”.

“It is a planted story. And if they shall come to Arunachal Pradesh they would be thrashed with shoes,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Rijiju told reporters here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s comment came after a newspaper claimed that he has written letters to clear payments of the contractors in the construction of two dams for the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Does serving people means corruption,” Rijiju asked. IANS

