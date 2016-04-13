Kirpal Singh died of heart attack : Pak, India seeks post mortem report

New Delhi, Apr. 13:Pakistan has announced today that Indian inmate Kirpal Singh died on 11th April was due to heart attack. Ministry of External Affairs, India has sought for official information on the cause of death and the post mortem report from Islamabad. “According to Govt of Pakistan, Shri Kirpal Singh died on April 11 at 14:55hrs due to heart attack. We await further details. Our Acting High Commissioner met DG South Asia in the Min of Foreign Affairs & asked for earliest possible repatriation of mortal remains,” MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweets. Kripal Singh’s sister Jagir Kaur told that her family will do everything to ensure that his body back home soon. “We need our brother’s dead body to be returned to us. At least we will think that we have seen our brother for the last time. We want to perform his last rites and cremation,” she said. Near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) the relatives of Kirpal Singh had staged a protest yesterday at the Attari border and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Kirpal Singh in jail for the last 25 years and who was on death row in Pakistan. He died in Lahore's Jinnah Hospital. Singh was arrested on alleged charges of being involved in a bomb explosion and for spying for which he was later sentenced to death. He said to have crossed over to Pakistan on February 29, 1992. He was acquitted of bomb charges by the Lahore High Court (LHC) but his death sentence wasn't commuted