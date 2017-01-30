Kirti Azad welcomes Supreme Court’s decision to appoint new administrators for BCCI

New Delhi, Jan. 30: Former cricketer-turned politician Kirti Azad on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to appoint new administrators for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying the new panel would see that the Lodha panel recommendations are implemented across the cricket board and state associations.

“It is a very good move. We were all expecting the names to come sooner and we had intervened.It’s a welcome move. They will see that the Lodha panel recommendations are implemented across the BCCI and state associations,” Azad told ANI.

The former cricketer also expressed confidence that these appointments will definitely clean the BCCI completely.

“Now with this panel headed by Mr. Vinod Rai, with Ramchandra Guha, Diana Edulji and Vikram Limaye, they would see to it all the recommendations are implemented. Thank God, BCCI has got rid of politicians and bureaucrats, who were there and enjoying,” he added.

The apex court earlier in the day appointed former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai to head the BCCI, along with noted historian Ramachandra Guha, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as other administrators.

Meanwhile, the top court also declined Centre’s request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the committee.

The Supreme Court had on January 2 removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective posts of BCCI president and board secretary for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court’s July 18, 2016 order.

Earlier in a landmark judgment on July 18, 2016, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board implement the recommendations.

Following allegations of corruption, match fixing and betting scandals in cricket in the country, the Supreme Court appointed a three-panel member led by Justice R.M Lodha in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest reforms. (ANI)