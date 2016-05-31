Kit Harington hits out at ‘sexism towards men’

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has bemoaned “sexism towards men” in the entertainment industry.

Harington, who essays Jon Snow on the hit HBO fantasy drama series, believes there is a “double standard” towards men in showbiz and says he has been a victim himself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It is demeaning. Yes, in some ways you could argue I have been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men,” Harington told the Sunday Times newspaper.

“There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well. At some points during photoshoots when I’m asked to strip down, I felt that,” he added.

Harington admitted that he is not always fond of receiving a lot of attention.

“I don’t want to seem ungrateful — I’m lucky. But I can’t say that I like a lot of attention a lot of the time,” he said.

“I think there is a double standard. If you said to a girl, ‘Do you like being called a babe?’ and she said, ‘No, not really,’ she would be absolutely right,” Harington added.

