Kiwi pacer McClenaghan to miss ODI series against India

New Delhi, Sep 9 : ) New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was on Friday ruled out of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a pelvis injury.

“Mitch is out with a pelvis injury which he suffered earlier in the year. He is recovering well but won’t be available for the coming tour,” a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

The left-arm pacer has not played an ODI since suffering a hairline fracture above his left eye against Pakistan in Wellington earlier in the year.

New Zealand are scheduled to play three Tests and five ODIs. The first Test begins on September 22 in Kanpur and the first ODI is on October 16 in Dharamsala.