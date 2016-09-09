Kiwi pacer McClenaghan to miss ODI series against India

September 9, 2016 | By :

 

New Delhi, Sep 9 : ) New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was on Friday ruled out of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a pelvis injury.

“Mitch is out with a pelvis injury which he suffered earlier in the year. He is recovering well but won’t be available for the coming tour,” a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

The left-arm pacer has not played an ODI since suffering a hairline fracture above his left eye against Pakistan in Wellington earlier in the year.

New Zealand are scheduled to play three Tests and five ODIs. The first Test begins on September 22 in Kanpur and the first ODI is on October 16 in Dharamsala.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top