Kiwis win against Windies in T20 series opener

Nelson [New Zealand], December 29 : The West Indies produced an insipid batting show against New Zealand to hand the hosts a 47-run win in the first of the three T20I matches, here at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday.

Chasing an achievable target of 188, the visitors were shot out for just 144.

Record-breaking opener Chris Gayle scored 12 while skipper Carlos Brathwaite scored 21.

Andre Fletcherwho top scored with 27.

Batting first, the Kane Williamson-less New Zealand helped themselves to a decent total of 187 on the board with help of two half-centuries from Colin Munro (53) and Glenn Phillips (55).

In bowling for New Zealand, Seth Rance ended with figures of 3-30 on his international T20 debut, while Tim Southee bagged 3-36.

Doug Bracewell picked up two wickets for the side.

The Caribbean have already lost the Tests and ODI series.(ANI)