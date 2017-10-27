KJ Singh murder case: Police arrests youth Gaurav Kumar for allegedly killing veteran journalist, mother

Chandigarh, October 27: After a month veteran journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother Gurcharan Kaur were murdered, the Punjab police arrested a 27-year-old man. The man identified as Gaurav Kumar got in a fight with KJ Singh before stabbing with a kitchen knife.

The Senior superintendent of police of SAS Nagar Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that Gaurav Kumar was sitting in a park close to KJ Singh’s house and was constantly looking at the house. After some time, KJ Singh had a doubt and approached the man. The communication between both of them resulted in an argument.

KJ Singh slapped Gaurav Kumar and told him to leave. Gaurav Kumar left but later came back and murdered KJ Singh. His mother was strangled to death as she witnessed the crime.

Gaurav Kumar was driving the car of KJ Singh on Wednesday which he stole after the murder. When the police signalled him to stop the car on suspicion that it carried a fake number plate. Police said the kitchen knife which was used to kill KJ Singh was recovered.

The stolen Foed Ikon car, documents, a mobile phone, a wrist-watch and a Digital Video Recorder were also found. Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Gaurav Kumar executed the double murder on his own.

The post-mortem report of KJ Singh and Gurcharan Kaur revealed they were stabbed and strangled. KJ Singh was stabbed in the stomach and his throat was slit. His bedridden mother was strangulated.

The veteran journalist KJ Singh and his mother were murdered at their residence in B2 area in Mohali on September 23. A Special Investigation Team was assigned to probe the murder on orders of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The Special Investigation Team was led by Inspector General of Police (Crime) Shashi Prabha.