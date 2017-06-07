KMRL to provide a public cycle sharing system in Kochi

Kochi,June7: Keeping in line with its policy of promoting clean and efficient modes of transport, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) introduced a public cycle sharing system in the city on Monday. KMRL managing director Elias Georgeinaugurated it by taking a cycle ride in Kochi.

Under this system, commuters can use bicycles free-of-cost from four cycle racks set up in the city.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Managing Director Elias George on Monday inaugurated the metro agency’s public bike-sharing project for commuters.

The project, organised in collaboration with Athi’s Bicycle Club, aims at providing commuters free short-distance cycle rides in the Greater Kochi region.

Under the scheme, commuters can avail bicycles from bike racks set up at various locations including Menaka (opposite Taj Gateway Hotel and near KTDC reception centre); South railway station – Vivekananda Road (next to station entrance); North railway station (under North bridge); Kaloor (opposite private bus stand), and Kaloor-Kadavanthra road.

The cycles, kept locked up at these locations, can be taken away and returned there itself or at any of the three other racks. . The maximum limit is 100 hours per month, after which the cycle cannot be unlocked.

The locking and unlocking is done through the club. For membership, send an SMS to 9645511155 with with details: your name-space-address-space-mail ID-space-job-space.