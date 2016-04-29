Knight Riders face Daredevils challenge

New Delhi, Apr 29: A steadily improving Delhi Daredevils look all set to challenge the might of title contenders Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, here tomorrow.

The hosts will be keen to put up a good performance after suffering a humiliating nine-wicket defeat at hands of the same opponents at the Eden Gardens early in the tournament when they were bowled out for less than 100 runs.

Things have shaped for better as far as Daredevils are concerned. They are much better side than the previous seasons. Since that defeat against KKR in Kolkata, Daredevils have found balance in the side and confidence to challenge the big teams.

The results against RCB and Mumbai Indians are a testimony to that while Chris Morris’ unbelievable hitting nearly won them their last game against Gujarat Lions which they lost by a run in a nail-biting finish.

KKR have always been one of the most consistent sides and with an aggressive captain in Gautam Gambhir at the helm, the Daredevils will hope that they can savour a well-fought T20 cricket match.

The two teams are coming into the contest after suffering defeats in previous games and they will look to shrug off the nerve-wracking results to get back the momentum and pocket crucial points.

Morris almost single-handedly pulled off a win for Daredevils but his efforts came to a naught against Gujarat Lions in a last-ball thriller.

Similarly, Knight Riders were done in by Kieron Pollard 17-ball-51 run blitz combined with Rohit Sharma’s well-calculated knock, last night.

For KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, it is sort of homecoming since he has spent a good number of years playing at the Feroz Shah Kotla, which is his home ground when he competes for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

However, T20 cricket is such that more than the familiarity with the conditions, it is one individual’s brilliance on a particular day that can shape the match or change the match entirely.