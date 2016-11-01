Do you know why Jayalalithaa affixes thumb impression in poll document?

As per the Representation of People Act, a candidate contesting on behalf of a political party has to submit Form B, where their party’s leader has to authorise the candidate to contest under the party’s election symbol.

The three AIADMK candidates submitted their papers on October 28 to the Returning Officers.

It has come to light that Jayalalithaa has affixed her left thumb impression on the form submitted by AIADMK candidate Thiruparankundram candidate A.K.Bose.

The thumb impression was attested by a government doctor – P.Balaji, Professor of Minimal Access Surgery, Madras Medical College.

In his comments, Balaji said: “Since the signatory has undergone tracheostomy recently and has an inflamed right hand, she is temporarily unable to affix her signature. Hence she has affixed her left thumb impression on her own in my presence.”

Dr Babu K Abraham, working in Apollo Hospitals, signed as a witness.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure whereby a direct airway is created by an incision in the windpipe enabling a person to breathe directly without the use of nose or mouth.

The 68-year-old was admitted to the hospital with fever and dehydration on September 22.

Doctors later said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she had infection and was put on respiratory support.

According to Apollo, a team of specialists like cardiologists, respiratory physicians, consultants for infectious diseases, diabetologist and endocrinologist was treating Jayalalithaa.

In its medical bulletin issued on October 21, Apollo Hospitals said Jayalalithhaa “is interacting (with people) and progressing gradually”.