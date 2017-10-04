Know Kim Wall’s final fatal moments near Copenhagen
He is accused of killing Kim Wall, whose headless body was found floating in waters near Copenhagen, Denmark on 21 August.
The 30-year-old Swede was reported missing 11 days earlier after being seen boarding Madsen’s sub, UC3 Nautilus.
She had planned to write about him for an article on maverick engineers.
Prosecutors believe Madsen, a married 46-year-old, brutalised and killed her to feed a sick sexual fantasy.
“This hard drive doesn’t belong to me,” Madsen insisted, telling the court on Tuesday that numerous people had access to his workshop.
“We had, among others, an intern living there,” he said.
Madsen claims Ms Wall died after a 70kg hatch door fell on her — and he threw her intact body overboard in a panic.
The final autopsy on the torso was not able to establish the cause of death.
But it showed 15 mutilation wounds to Ms Wall’s genitals and chest inflicted “around or shortly after her death”, prosecutors said.
DNA tests from Madsen’s nails, face and neck also showed a match with Ms Wall’s, they added.
Police are still searching for the rest of her remains.
The court ordered Madsen be detained for another four months as investigations continued.