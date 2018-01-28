Know the Apps that makes your weekend planning simpler

New Delhi , Jan 28 : Weekends give one some time to let their hair down so that they can be refreshed and energised during the week. But with so many options to choose from, the task of what to do could be daunting, and can even take up the whole weekend.

However, technology has made everything look easier, with a number of apps offering varied choices for weekend plans, right from choosing what movie or TV show to watch, to events or parties happening in the vicinity.

Here are some apps to help you craft the perfect weekend plan:

Roposo

Roposo’s ‘Near You’ allows one to find out events happening in the city. One just needs to follow the channel regularly to be updated on events happening near them and accordingly plan their day.

Nearify

Nearify, an event discovery platform segregates the information of the events available based on multiple criteria such as distance from the current location and genre of entertainment. One just needs to type their requirements on the application and identify an event best suited to their needs.

Whatshot

Whatshot is an editorially-curated discovery and exploration platform for events, concerts, drama, stand-up comedy, newly opened restaurants, critic reviews and stories in your city. One can discover here best spots to eat out, visit and hang out with friends or family.

EventsHigh

EventsHigh is a free app that brings to you all the events and things to do in a city at one place. They curate a list of activities happening at venues near you to make it convenient for you to find, plan and book things to do.

Partiko

Partiko App is a last-minute events discovery and booking marketplace for the spontaneous buying users in the metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The app lists out events in various categories – from sports to festivals to gigs and lets one book tickets in a minute. It also provides perks such as late entries, exclusive events, a freebie with the booking, or a discount.