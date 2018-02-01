Know your budget: Aadhar model unique ID for business houses

New Delhi, Feb1: The Centre is mooting scheme that will assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID like that of Aadhar.

“Aadhar has provided an identity to every Indian. Aadhar has eased delivery of so many public services to our people. Every enterprise, major or small, also needs a unique ID. The Government will evolve a Scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID like that of Aadhar,” said Finance Minister during his budget presentation.

To carry the business reforms for ease of doing business deeper and in every State of India, the Government of India has identified 372 specific business reform actions.

All States have taken up these reforms and simplifications in a mission mode constructively competing with each other. Evaluation of performance under this Programme will now be based on user feedback.

Capital of the Food Corporation of India will be restructured to enhance equity and to raise long-term debt for meeting its standing working capital requirement. Budgeting of Government of India’s contribution in equity and debt of the metro ventures floated by the State Governments will be streamlined.

Department of Commerce will be developing a National Logistics Portal as a single window online market place to link all stakeholders.

The Government has approved listing of 14 CPSEs, including two insurance companies, on the stock exchanges. The Government has also initiated the process of strategic disinvestment in 24 CPSEs. This includes strategic privatization of Air India.

Process of acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation by the ONGC has been successfully completed. Three public sector general insurance companies National Insurance Company Ltd., United India Assurance Company Limited and Oriental India Insurance Company Limited will be merged into a single insurance