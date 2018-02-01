Know your budget: Health Sector

New Delhi, Feb1: One major announcement in the Budget 2018 was the launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

The government claimed the Indian version of Obamacare, will be the world’s largest government funded health care programme.

“Adequate funds will be provided for smooth implementation of this programme,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Earmarks Rs 1200 crore for National Health Policy, 2017 – Health and Wellness Centres as the foundation of India’s health system. “These 1.5 lakh centres will bring health care system closer to the homes of people. Invites private sector through CSR and philanthropic institutions in adopting these centres, Jaitley said.

Allocates additional Rs 600 crore to provide nutritional support to all TB patients at the rate of Rs 500 per month for the duration of their treatment.

Setting up 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country. This would ensure that there is at least 1 Medical College for every 3 Parliamentary Constituencies and at least 1 Government Medical College in each State of the country.

To launch a Scheme called Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) for management and conversion of cattle dung and solid waste in farms to compost, fertilizer, bio-gas and bio-CNG.

The Government will expand the coverage under Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana by bringing all sixty crore basic accounts within its fold and undertake measures to provide services of micro insurance and unorganized sector pension schemes through these accounts.