Know your SSLC results from 2 PM today, here is the link

Thiruvanathapuram, May 5: The wait for those who wrote their 10th standard examination is going to end as the results of the SSLC examination will be announced today. Valuation is completed on Thursday. The education minister will announce the results after the meeting of the Board of Examinations.

There was a lot of controversies in this year’s SSLC exam. The mathematics examination was cancelled after the question paper leaked. A private school in Malappuram district complained that the same questions were asked in the SSLC exams for the model examination.

455906 students had appeared for the SSLC examination this time. Soon after the education minister officially announces the results, it would be made available on various websites. IT @ School also has a wide range of facilities to know the results. The website www.results.itschool.gov.in and the IT @ School have specially developed a mobile app called Saphalam.

