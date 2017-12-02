Knowledge economy can be beneficial for developmental, societal change: Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Chairman of National Book Trust

New Delhi, December 2: Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Chairman of National Book Trust on Friday said that knowledge economy can be beneficial for developmental and societal change at large as it will change the mindset of people. He said this while talking at the FICCI organized PubliCon 2017, on Friday.

He also highlighted the role of book publishers, saying that the use of books and publishing materials will act as a medium towards the introduction of a crime-free community.

Baldeo Bhai Sharma, while complimenting FICCI for its appointment with publishers for inculcating positive mindset among youth, further urged it to create a similar platform for Hindi language publishing so that the message could reach to a larger population and could be adopted by the common people.

Special Commissioner and Spokesperson of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak, also present on the event, highlighted the role of publishers in engaging young minds for maintaining social orderliness.

Pathak asked FICCI to cooperate with the Delhi Police in engaging publishers to create matter in the form of storybooks, comics and cartoons to educate people on road safety, traffic rules, curbing crime and also on the safety of women, senior citizens and children.

FICCI arranged PubliCon 2017 with a focus on enabling publishing sector by facilitating effective dialogue and debate over policy issues, addressing copyright issues, strategies for content monetisation through various platforms and presenting possible international business tie-ups and emerging marketing trends. (ANI)