Kochi: 3 women brutally thrashes Uber driver in vytilla, arrested 

Kochi, Vytilla,September 21: Brutally thrashed a uber driver in vytilla, Three woman in their early thirties were arrested by kochi police after they allegedly thrashed and attempt to disrobe an Uber driver.

According to reports, police have arrested three women an identified as Clara Shibin (28), from Alakode in Kannur district, Sheeja Afsal (30) from Pathanamthitta and Angel Mary (36) from Alakode, Kannur.

Police complaint stated that the women who opted for cabsharing but then wanted the cab for themselves, beat up driver named Shefeqe TI when he refused to evict an already seated passenger.

The Brutal incident occurred around noon near Vytilla.

All three are Kochi residents and are associated with the television industry, police said.

Shefeqe the Uberdriver stated that “he was riding with a youth who had opted for cab sharing through the aggregator’s app and boarded the vehicle at Shenoy’s Junction”

“The women had booked availing the sharing option, and mentioned the number of passengers as two. However, three of them had showed up at their pick-up point near Vytilla and wanted me to expel the male passenger,” he said.